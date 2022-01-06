The US-China Fast Track Travel Channel Program aims to expedite local-level invitations for American businesspeople and their families. Photo: AP
US-China Fast Track Channel makes it easier for businesspeople and their families to enter China, with caveats
- Quicker invitation letters are to be issued from local Chinese authorities, but inclusion of family members is limited to those under 18 years old, and travellers must apply for own visas
- Mechanism comes into effect less than two months after President Xi Jinping said China had agreed to upgrade fast-track entry for American executives
Topic | China's border reopening
