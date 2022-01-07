China is currently confronting a new wave of sporadic outbreaks in addition to the looming threat of Omicron. Photo: Reuters
China is currently confronting a new wave of sporadic outbreaks in addition to the looming threat of Omicron. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-Covid policy under renewed scrutiny as economic challenges mount

  • While the strict disease prevention strategy proved a success early in the pandemic, economic risks are growing and so is public dissatisfaction
  • The policy will further weigh on consumption and economic growth, and may prove ineffective in containing a more transmissible virus variant, economists say

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is currently confronting a new wave of sporadic outbreaks in addition to the looming threat of Omicron. Photo: Reuters
China is currently confronting a new wave of sporadic outbreaks in addition to the looming threat of Omicron. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE