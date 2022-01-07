China is currently confronting a new wave of sporadic outbreaks in addition to the looming threat of Omicron. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy under renewed scrutiny as economic challenges mount
- While the strict disease prevention strategy proved a success early in the pandemic, economic risks are growing and so is public dissatisfaction
- The policy will further weigh on consumption and economic growth, and may prove ineffective in containing a more transmissible virus variant, economists say
