Cuts on taxes and administrative fees for small businesses have helped stabilise and energise China’s economy, according to Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: AFP
China’s pandemic-hit businesses see tax cuts and fee reductions extended in bid to kick off new year on a high note
- Premier Li Keqiang has been outspoken about the need to protect what is considered the ‘backbone’ of China’s economy, and he vows support measures will continue
- Since 2016, tax and fee cuts have saved market entities a total of 8.6 trillion yuan (US$1.35 trillion)
Topic | China's economic recovery
Cuts on taxes and administrative fees for small businesses have helped stabilise and energise China’s economy, according to Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: AFP