China regulator recovers US$47 billion after audit review, warns officials to ‘keep their eyes open’

  • The National Audit Office recovered 304 billion yuan – some of which were used for major projects – in the first 11 months of 2021 after an audit
  • A Xinhua News Agency report on Thursday did not say where the funds had gone to, but added that about 23,000 cadres were reviewed as part of an audit

Reuters
Updated: 3:44pm, 7 Jan, 2022

The National Audit Office recovered 304 billion yuan - some of which were used for major projects - in the first 11 months of 2021 after an audit, up from 220 billion yuan recovered a year earlier, Xinhua reported. Photo: Xinhua
