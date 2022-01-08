The first China-Russia gas pipeline began operating in December 2019, and a second one could pump 50 billion cubic metres of gas a year to northern China. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: more Russian pipeline gas could be ‘political hedge’ for Beijing
- China is becoming increasingly reliant on liquefied natural gas (LNG), and much of it comes from Australia and the United States, putting the supply at risk of trade tensions
- Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline could eventually bring billions of cubic metres of gas to northern China, but ‘they can’t do it overnight’
Knowledge | Vladimir Putin
The first China-Russia gas pipeline began operating in December 2019, and a second one could pump 50 billion cubic metres of gas a year to northern China. Photo: Bloomberg