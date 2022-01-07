Electricity consumption in Shenzhen rose by 12.2 per cent in 2021 from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen’s record power use in 2021 hints at healthy economic growth, despite US-China tech war

  • Producers of computers, communication and other electronic equipment consumed 16.9 per cent more electricity last year compared to 2020
  • Shenzhen has been caught in the middle of a battle for tech supremacy between China and the US, stoking concerns about its economic health

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:01pm, 7 Jan, 2022

