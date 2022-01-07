Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, announced a shock ban on shipments on Saturday last week to avert domestic power outages. Photo: AFP
China coal traders shrug off impact of Indonesia coal export ban due to stockpiles, weak demand
- Coal stocks at key Chinese utilities in coastal regions were about 33 million tonnes as of Saturday last week, 57 per cent more than at the same time in 2021
- Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, announced a shock ban on shipments on Saturday last week to avert domestic power outages.
Topic | China trade
Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, announced a shock ban on shipments on Saturday last week to avert domestic power outages. Photo: AFP