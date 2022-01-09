Expatriate taxpayers in China are entitled to special deductions, including on housing and children’s education. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s expat tax system: who pays and how does it work?
- Recent plans by Beijing to reform tax exemptions on expatriate employee allowances have thrown the spotlight on China’s tax regime for foreigners
- Individuals who are domiciled in the mainland, or have been living in the country for a total of 183 days in a tax year, are considered tax residents
