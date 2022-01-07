Kazakhstan, which has been engulfed in violence, is a crucial link in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
Kazakhstan unrest: how will China’s economic interests be affected by the protests?
- The violence has stirred concerns about the impact on Chinese companies in the country, which has received billions of dollars of investment from its neighbour
- Positioned between China and Europe, Kazakhstan is a crucial link in the Belt and Road Initiative and was where Xi announced the massive infrastructure project
