In total, 7-Eleven Beijing manages over 260 stories in Beijing and over 140 in the neighbouring city of Tianjin. Photo: Getty Images
7-Eleven Beijing fined US$23,500 for ‘incomplete maps of China’ that ‘wrongly presented Taiwan’
- 7-Eleven Beijing ‘wrongly presented Taiwan province as an independent country’ and also did not include marks for disputed islands in the South China and East China seas
- Local authorities also identified inaccurate border lines in Aksai Chin area in the far west and southern Tibet – both of which China has disputes with India over sovereignty
