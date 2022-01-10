Demand for Taiwan-made computer chips helped boost exports to mainland China to an all-time high last year. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s exports to mainland China, Hong Kong hit record high as semiconductor demand fuels cross-strait trade

  • Taiwanese official says US sanctions have led to a significant increase in mainland demand for Taiwan’s chips, and strong demand will continue until the mainland’s chip technology is upgraded
  • Additionally, foreign-owned factories based on the mainland still need to purchase chips from Taiwan

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jan, 2022

