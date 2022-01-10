More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: as Omicron spreads, Chinese cities boost efforts to prevent Lunar New Year travel
- Hefei, the capital of central Anhui province, is handing out a coupon worth 1,000 yuan (US$157) to migrant workers who choose to stay in the city over the holiday
- Municipal governments including Shanghai, Hebei and Guangxi are encouraging people not to return to their hometowns for a second year due to virus outbreaks
Topic | Migrant workers in China
More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg