More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg
More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: as Omicron spreads, Chinese cities boost efforts to prevent Lunar New Year travel

  • Hefei, the capital of central Anhui province, is handing out a coupon worth 1,000 yuan (US$157) to migrant workers who choose to stay in the city over the holiday
  • Municipal governments including Shanghai, Hebei and Guangxi are encouraging people not to return to their hometowns for a second year due to virus outbreaks

Topic |   Migrant workers in China
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg
More Chinese cities are expected to tighten travel restrictions over the Lunar New Year holiday given the potential spread of Omicron. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE