Chinese manufacturers of Covid-19 testing kits produce about half of the global supply. Photo: Shutterstock
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

As China’s Covid-19 test kit orders surge globally, manufacturers are hiring en masse to meet demand

  • Highly contagious variants of the coronavirus are behind some of the worst outbreaks that China has seen since the onset of the pandemic, resulting in tens of millions of tests
  • Manufacturers say they have hired hundreds or even thousands of workers as orders flood in for Covid-19 testing kits

Luna Sun
Updated: 10:15pm, 10 Jan, 2022

