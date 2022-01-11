By 2050, China’s industrial robotics density is expected to reach 37 units for every 1,000 people, according to a state-funded study. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s industrial automation efforts give hope to struggling industries, but underlying problems persist
- Pandemic-led export boom, concerns over China’s rapidly ageing society and a desire to save money have all contributed to the trend of replacing workers with machines
- Automation helps upgrade manufacturing and the supply chain, but some say it does little to help boost domestic consumption or address China’s ageing problem
