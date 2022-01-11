Prominent economist Ren Zeping has presented a controversial solution to China’s low birth rate and rapidly ageing population. Photo: Weibo
Prominent economist Ren Zeping has presented a controversial solution to China’s low birth rate and rapidly ageing population. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

China’s population crisis can be solved only by printing trillions of yuan to boost birth rate, prominent economist claims

  • Controversial comments by Ren Zeping suggest that US$314 billion would help add 50 million kids over a decade, in part by relying on older Chinese women to give birth
  • But demographers and state media throw cold water on Ren’s idea, warning of inflation risks and pointing to failed attempts in other countries

Topic |   China's population
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 9:30pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Prominent economist Ren Zeping has presented a controversial solution to China’s low birth rate and rapidly ageing population. Photo: Weibo
Prominent economist Ren Zeping has presented a controversial solution to China’s low birth rate and rapidly ageing population. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE