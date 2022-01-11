Prominent economist Ren Zeping has presented a controversial solution to China’s low birth rate and rapidly ageing population. Photo: Weibo
China’s population crisis can be solved only by printing trillions of yuan to boost birth rate, prominent economist claims
- Controversial comments by Ren Zeping suggest that US$314 billion would help add 50 million kids over a decade, in part by relying on older Chinese women to give birth
- But demographers and state media throw cold water on Ren’s idea, warning of inflation risks and pointing to failed attempts in other countries
