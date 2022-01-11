Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics say no lockdown of the capital is needed, despite rising concern about the spread of Omicron. Photo: AP
China’s Omicron threat ‘under control’, no lockdown planned for Beijing Winter Olympics, organisers say
- Organising committee says coronavirus clusters can be contained within the Games ‘bubble’ and protocol will only be changed due to a large-scale outbreak
- China’s pandemic controls are being tested by sporadic coronavirus outbreaks, including the first local infections of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics say no lockdown of the capital is needed, despite rising concern about the spread of Omicron. Photo: AP