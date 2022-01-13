Chinese industries that rely on manual labour are facing a worker shortage. Photo: AP
China’s factories are wrestling with labour shortages. Age-old prejudice partly explains why

  • The problem can partly be explained by long-held perceptions that blue-collar work is inferior and for people with a poor education
  • By 2025, there will be a shortage of nearly 30 million workers in the manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Education estimates

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 11:00am, 13 Jan, 2022

