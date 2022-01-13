South Korea’s dependence on China for imports of intermediate goods and material parts is too high, according to a major industry association. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s supply chain reliance on China leaves it more exposed than the US, Japan: report
- Some 29.3 per cent of South Korea’s material parts imports came from China in 2020, higher than Japan and the United States, a new report says
- South Korea’s import reliance is most pressing in four areas: semiconductors, large-capacity batteries, rare earth metals and medical supplies
