Analysts say the Gulf region is an important part of Beijing’s plan to build a high-level, free-trade network with several countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China meets Gulf oil bloc with sights set on free-trade agreement and energy security
- High-level delegation of Gulf Cooperation Council members visited China this week and agreed that conditions are ripe for a strategic partnership
- However, few specifics are given on potential energy cooperation, and previous rounds of talks and strategic dialogues failed to produce such a free-trade agreement
Topic | Energy diplomacy
