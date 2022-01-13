KFC China’s recent promotion with Pop Mart resulted in restaurants selling out as scalpers and collectors bought several meals at a time. Photo: Weibo
KFC China’s recent promotion with Pop Mart resulted in restaurants selling out as scalpers and collectors bought several meals at a time. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

KFC China’s Dimoo ‘blind boxes’ under fire as toy promotion fuels frenzy of wastefulness, overspending

  • Promotion with Pop Mart ends early as scalpers and collectors buy up all of the promotional KFC meals to complete a valuable six-figure set
  • After one person splashes out US$1,650 on 106 meals to collect all six Dimoo figures, China Consumer Association points to nation’s anti-food-waste law

Topic |   China food security
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 4:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
KFC China’s recent promotion with Pop Mart resulted in restaurants selling out as scalpers and collectors bought several meals at a time. Photo: Weibo
KFC China’s recent promotion with Pop Mart resulted in restaurants selling out as scalpers and collectors bought several meals at a time. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE