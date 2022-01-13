KFC China’s recent promotion with Pop Mart resulted in restaurants selling out as scalpers and collectors bought several meals at a time. Photo: Weibo
KFC China’s Dimoo ‘blind boxes’ under fire as toy promotion fuels frenzy of wastefulness, overspending
- Promotion with Pop Mart ends early as scalpers and collectors buy up all of the promotional KFC meals to complete a valuable six-figure set
- After one person splashes out US$1,650 on 106 meals to collect all six Dimoo figures, China Consumer Association points to nation’s anti-food-waste law
