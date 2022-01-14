Brazilian workers prepare a soybean shipment to China. China imports more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans a year. Photo: Reuters
China’s soybean production to increase 40 per cent by 2025 amid food-security alarms
- However, new soybean output target would still pale in comparison with total imports, while demand for the essential oilseed continues to increase
- China imported more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2020, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global soybean trade volume
Topic | China food security
