Brazilian workers prepare a soybean shipment to China. China imports more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans a year. Photo: Reuters
China’s soybean production to increase 40 per cent by 2025 amid food-security alarms

  • However, new soybean output target would still pale in comparison with total imports, while demand for the essential oilseed continues to increase
  • China imported more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2020, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global soybean trade volume

Orange Wang and Ji Siqi

Updated: 12:00am, 14 Jan, 2022

