Ren Zeping left Evergrande in March after serving as the chief economist at the real estate company. Photo: Weibo
Ren Zeping left Evergrande in March after serving as the chief economist at the real estate company. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese economist Ren Zeping banned from posting on Weibo after comments on financing childbirth stir controversy

  • Weibo said in a notice at the top of Ren’s account that Ren had ‘violated relevant laws and regulations’
  • Ren’s arguments provoked a backlash from analysts, some of whom suggested that the ideas were impractical

Topic |   China economy
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 9:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ren Zeping left Evergrande in March after serving as the chief economist at the real estate company. Photo: Weibo
Ren Zeping left Evergrande in March after serving as the chief economist at the real estate company. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE