China’s fan economy was estimated to be worth US$5.49 billion in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
China’s fan club crackdown a ‘turning point’ for multibillion-dollar industry prone to fraud, tax avoidance and doxxing

  • Fan clubs in China have tens of millions of followers who, until recently, were willing to spend hours fundraising and helping their idols on social media
  • But a sweeping crackdown on Chinese celebrity and fan culture, which the government accused of causing ‘chaos’, has drastically changed the industry

Mia NulimaimaitiCyril Ip
Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

