Beijing’s tough policy for reducing debt in the property sector is dragging on economic growth, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP: economic growth tipped to slow amid coronavirus, property crackdown and debt reduction campaign

  • Regulatory tightening in the property sector, deleveraging efforts and recurrent Covid-19 outbreaks are among the factors dragging on growth
  • Analysts in a Bloomberg survey are predicting a 3.6 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:37am, 15 Jan, 2022

