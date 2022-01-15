Beijing’s tough policy for reducing debt in the property sector is dragging on economic growth, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP: economic growth tipped to slow amid coronavirus, property crackdown and debt reduction campaign
- Regulatory tightening in the property sector, deleveraging efforts and recurrent Covid-19 outbreaks are among the factors dragging on growth
- Analysts in a Bloomberg survey are predicting a 3.6 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter
Topic | China GDP
Beijing’s tough policy for reducing debt in the property sector is dragging on economic growth, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg