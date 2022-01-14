As of the end of 2020, the Zhuhai branch had 1,317 employees, according to the company’s website. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images
Japan’s Canon to cut production at Zhuhai factory, with full shutdown in southern China looming
- Canon has confirmed it will partially close its Zhuhai factory in southern China, with a full shutdown being considered
- The company cited shrinking demand in the digital camera market, continued fallout from the coronavirus and chip shortages
Topic | China manufacturing
As of the end of 2020, the Zhuhai branch had 1,317 employees, according to the company’s website. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images