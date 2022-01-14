Containers are loaded onto a China-Vietnam freight train at Nanning International Railway Port in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
China, Vietnam agree to smooth border restrictions after coronavirus disrupts trade

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh say the nations will work together to strengthen trade
  • Vietnamese exports to China, especially fresh fruit, have taken a hit in recent months due to congestion and border closures

Luna Sun
Updated: 7:15pm, 14 Jan, 2022

