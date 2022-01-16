Annual data on Monday should show whether China’s total births and birth rate hit record lows in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
China population: 2021 birth data to offer fresh insight into demographic crisis
- Annual data will show whether China’s number of births and birth rate hit record lows in 2021, and will give breakdowns in terms of age, gender and residence
- Demographic figures from the National Bureau of Statistics also factor into the national economic performance report due on Monday
