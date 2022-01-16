Customers shop at a supermarket in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on January 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Customers shop at a supermarket in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on January 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Consumers
Business /  China Business

China’s retail sales set to grow 6 per cent in 2022 as focus shifts to green living and rural consumption, Hong Kong think tank says

  • The overall trend of consumption upgrade in China will continue to aid the recovery of retail sales, says Chang Ka-mun of Fung Business Intelligence Centre
  • China wants domestic retail sales to reach 50 trillion yuan (US$7.85 trillion) by 2025, up from 39.2 trillion yuan in 2020.

Topic |   Consumers
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 1:42pm, 16 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers shop at a supermarket in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on January 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Customers shop at a supermarket in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on January 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE