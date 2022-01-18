China’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 slowed to 4 per cent year on year, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous three months. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP growth for 2021 beats expectations, narrowing gap with US, but population crisis, coronavirus cloud economic outlook
- Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.1 per cent last year, beating most expectations and Beijing’s target of ‘above 6 per cent’
- But GDP growth in the fourth quarter slowed to 4 per cent year on year, amid virus disruptions and a property market slowdown
