The survey by the German Chamber of Commerce in China spoke to German companies between October 14 and November 3. Photo: Xinhua
China’s technological self-reliance push leaves German firms fearing ‘lack of equal treatment’
- A third of German firms surveyed by the German Chamber of Commerce in China last year listed preferential treatment offered to local companies as a concern
- Survey of 596 German companies took place from October 14 to November 3
China-EU relations
