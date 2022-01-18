China is expanding its presence in international governance bodies, but tensions with the West may hinder its influence. Photo: Xinhua
China-West tensions raise questions about limits of Beijing’s influence at WTO, UN and World Bank

  • China’s representation in international bodies, especially at an elite level, still lags behind major Western economies
  • Underrepresentation is constraining China’s efforts to reform the global governance system, Chinese experts say

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:51pm, 18 Jan, 2022

