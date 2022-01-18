On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) unexpectedly cut borrowing costs on its medium-term loans for the first time since April. Photo: Reuters
China urged to ‘hurry up’ with moves to stabilise economy, stay ahead of the curve to avoid credit ‘collapse’
- There is still room for the PBOC to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios, although this had been reduced by reductions in the past, said vice-governor Liu Guoqiang
