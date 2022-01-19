Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng says China is not pursuing US-style hegemony. Photo: AP
China ‘not interested’ in becoming world’s No 1 economy or global hegemony, says vice foreign minister
- Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng says Communist Party more interested in ‘people’s desire for a better life’ than status as the next superpower
- Comments come a day after China published 2021 growth figure of 8.1 per cent, moving its economy closer to the size of that of the US
Topic | China GDP
Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng says China is not pursuing US-style hegemony. Photo: AP