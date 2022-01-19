China’s economy is facing pressure from coronavirus outbreaks and a property market downturn, among other challenges. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economy is facing pressure from coronavirus outbreaks and a property market downturn, among other challenges. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: headwinds from coronavirus, property market slump see provinces lower economic growth targets for 2022

  • The provinces of Zhejiang, Anhui, Chongqing, Sichuan and Hunan this week lowered their economic growth targets for 2022
  • The less ambitious goals underscore the challenges facing China’s economy, including the coronavirus and a property market downturn

Topic |   China GDP
Frank TangAmanda Lee
Frank Tang in Beijingand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 3:16pm, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economy is facing pressure from coronavirus outbreaks and a property market downturn, among other challenges. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economy is facing pressure from coronavirus outbreaks and a property market downturn, among other challenges. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE