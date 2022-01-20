China, which has the world’s largest high-speed railway network, will expand its length to 50,000km by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
China plans expansion of high-speed rail network equal to combined length of Spain, Japan, France, Germany and Finland by 2025
- China, which has the world’s largest high-speed railway network, will expand its length to 50,000km by 2025
- The country will also widen use of the Beidou satellite navigation system, while tightening control of transport data
