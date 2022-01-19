Airbus’ planned aircraft service centre in Chengdu is expected to create a 21.7-billion-yuan industry for servicing commercial planes by 2030. Photo: DPA
Airbus’ China plans include an aircraft ‘life cycle’ service centre spanning nearly 100 football pitches
- While rival Boeing remains caught up in the US-China trade war, Airbus is looking to make further inroads in China, where the phasing out of aircraft will ‘grow exponentially’
- With an initial investment of at least 6 billion yuan (US$945 million), the massive facility should be completed by the third quarter of 2023
Topic | Aviation
Airbus’ planned aircraft service centre in Chengdu is expected to create a 21.7-billion-yuan industry for servicing commercial planes by 2030. Photo: DPA