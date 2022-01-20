With cotton farming in Xinjiang at the centre of forced-labour accusations, a new US law will ban imports from the Chinese region. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
US’ Xinjiang law puts Chinese businesses in crosshairs, forcing them to take sides in political maelstrom

  • Exporters and factory owners in China’s manufacturing hub of Guangdong are bearing the brunt of the new law, which looks to have sweeping implications on global trade
  • Experts say law will strangle exports in various Chinese industries, forcing some foreign companies to leave Xinjiang, or even China altogether

Ji SiqiHe Huifeng
Ji Siqi and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:35am, 20 Jan, 2022

