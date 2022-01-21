The pandemic has ratcheted up pressure on Beijing to do something about widening inequality. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s wealth gap laid bare by contrasting lives of two coronavirus carriers in Beijing
- Yue, a 44-year-old migrant worker, visited nearly 30 different construction sites across the city, while trying to feed a family of six and search for his missing son
- Li, 26, spent her New Year’s Day and the following weekend in high-end shopping malls, luxury stores, a stand-up comedy show and skiing
