A Boeing 737 MAX plane owned by China Southern Airlines has been conducting test flights above Guangzhou. Photo: AFP
Aviation
Boeing 737 MAX plane conducts China test flight as US manufacturer pushes for return

  • Chinese flight tracking app VariFlight Pro showed the China Southern Airlines’ plane took off and landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
  • The 737 MAX test flight is one of the first by a major Chinese airline since aviation authorities in the country grounded the model in March 2019

Kandy Wong
Updated: 4:20pm, 21 Jan, 2022

