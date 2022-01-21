A Boeing 737 MAX plane owned by China Southern Airlines has been conducting test flights above Guangzhou. Photo: AFP
Boeing 737 MAX plane conducts China test flight as US manufacturer pushes for return
- Chinese flight tracking app VariFlight Pro showed the China Southern Airlines’ plane took off and landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
- The 737 MAX test flight is one of the first by a major Chinese airline since aviation authorities in the country grounded the model in March 2019
