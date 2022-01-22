The US Federal Reserve is looking to strengthen the dollar’s international role via a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Photo: Shutterstock
As US wades into digital currency arena, China’s e-yuan already has a big head start
- US central bank says a digital sovereign currency would support the US dollar’s international role, as its dominance in global payments is already being challenged
- Federal Reserve is soliciting public comments until May 20, marking the US’ first foray into the sovereign digital currency arena
Topic | Digital currencies
The US Federal Reserve is looking to strengthen the dollar’s international role via a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Photo: Shutterstock