The US Federal Reserve is looking to strengthen the dollar’s international role via a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Photo: Shutterstock
As US wades into digital currency arena, China’s e-yuan already has a big head start

  • US central bank says a digital sovereign currency would support the US dollar’s international role, as its dominance in global payments is already being challenged
  • Federal Reserve is soliciting public comments until May 20, marking the US’ first foray into the sovereign digital currency arena

Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 22 Jan, 2022

