China’s income and wealth inequality is worse than that of European countries, but it is better than in the US and many Latin American and African countries, according to international findings. Photo: AFP
China’s wealth inequality has worsened in pandemic, highlighting ‘alarming’ global trend, Oxfam finds
- World Bank Group warns that pandemic has widened the rich-poor gap, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies such as China
- China’s wealth gap has widened particularly due to the ownership of flats, which is the biggest source of household wealth and debt, economist says
Topic | income inequality
China’s income and wealth inequality is worse than that of European countries, but it is better than in the US and many Latin American and African countries, according to international findings. Photo: AFP