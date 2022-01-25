The US and Japan have pledged to boost cooperation on supply chains, technology and export controls, with an eye on China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The US and Japan have pledged to boost cooperation on supply chains, technology and export controls, with an eye on China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economy /  China Economy

US-Japan alliance restricting vital tech exports to China risks ‘major impact’ on trade, supply chains

  • Tokyo and Washington are mulling a multilateral framework to regulate the export of advanced tech to China, according to Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper
  • Experts say restrictions would be hard to implement because of potential supply chain disruptions, and risk severe damage to China-Japan trade

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:39am, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US and Japan have pledged to boost cooperation on supply chains, technology and export controls, with an eye on China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The US and Japan have pledged to boost cooperation on supply chains, technology and export controls, with an eye on China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE