The number of jobs available per applicant among fresh university graduates fell to 0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the survey conducted by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) at Renmin University of China and job search website Zhaopin. Photo: AFP
China jobs: record number of graduates faced with supply shortage as employment prospects dim amid economic slows
- The number of jobs available per applicant among fresh university graduates in China fell to 0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the results of a new survey
- The surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas in 2021 was 5.1 per cent, compared to 14.3 per cent for people aged 16 to 24, according to government statistics
