China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua
China’s duty-free market poised to grow fourfold to US$40 billion by 2025, but travel restrictions could stand in the way
- China’s domestic duty-free market is tipped for big growth, provided travel restrictions are eased by late this year, The Economist Intelligence Unit says
- The domestic market will ‘face intense competition’ once borders reopen and Hainan must enhance product ranges and price competitiveness
Topic | Consumers
China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua