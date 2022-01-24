China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua
China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua
Consumers
Economy /  China Economy

China’s duty-free market poised to grow fourfold to US$40 billion by 2025, but travel restrictions could stand in the way

  • China’s domestic duty-free market is tipped for big growth, provided travel restrictions are eased by late this year, The Economist Intelligence Unit says
  • The domestic market will ‘face intense competition’ once borders reopen and Hainan must enhance product ranges and price competitiveness

Topic |   Consumers
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 11:17pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua
China’s duty-free market was estimated to be worth 66 billion yuan last year, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE