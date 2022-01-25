China has launched a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country’s seed industry. Photo: Reuters
China has launched a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country’s seed industry. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China food security: new draft rules ‘open the door’ for gene-edited crops

  • The draft rules stipulate that once gene-edited plants have completed pilot trials, a production certificate can be applied for
  • Gene editing is a newer technology that is seen as less risky than GM because it does not involve adding any foreign genes to a plant

Topic |   China food security
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:36pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has launched a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country’s seed industry. Photo: Reuters
China has launched a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country’s seed industry. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE