China has launched a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country’s seed industry. Photo: Reuters
China food security: new draft rules ‘open the door’ for gene-edited crops
- The draft rules stipulate that once gene-edited plants have completed pilot trials, a production certificate can be applied for
- Gene editing is a newer technology that is seen as less risky than GM because it does not involve adding any foreign genes to a plant
Topic | China food security
