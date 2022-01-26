US lawmakers are poised to debate a new review process for outbound American investment that could affect China. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China investment at risk of slowdown under Senate proposal for greater FDI scrutiny, report says

  • Up to 43 per cent of American investment in China between 2000 and 2019 would merit review under the proposed new legislation
  • US firms are also likely face greater legal and compliance costs, while the US-China investment environment will change

Kandy Wong
Updated: 2:55pm, 26 Jan, 2022

