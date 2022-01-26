Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a virtual summit with the five Central Asian countries this week. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a virtual summit with the five Central Asian countries this week. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to enhance security, economic ties in Eurasia as tensions with West grow

  • President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged US$500 million in aid and 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
  • Analysts say China can ‘shape’ the security environment on its northwestern frontier and bolster economic influence with closer ties to the five nations

Orange Wang

Updated: 12:19am, 27 Jan, 2022

