China’s ban on Korean entertainment cost the industry greatly, but it is roaring back thanks in part to streaming services. Illustration: Perry Tse
As South Korean dramas and films ride wave of international success, how long will China remain off-limits?
- Once considered a promising new frontier for South Korean entertainment, China closed its doors to the industry in 2016, leaving it without a critical revenue stream
- But the industry has found a booming global audience via streaming services and alternative markets, and increasingly large amounts of capital are flowing into production
