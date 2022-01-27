China’s ban on Korean entertainment cost the industry greatly, but it is roaring back thanks in part to streaming services. Illustration: Perry Tse
As South Korean dramas and films ride wave of international success, how long will China remain off-limits?

  • Once considered a promising new frontier for South Korean entertainment, China closed its doors to the industry in 2016, leaving it without a critical revenue stream
  • But the industry has found a booming global audience via streaming services and alternative markets, and increasingly large amounts of capital are flowing into production

Erika Na
Updated: 7:21am, 27 Jan, 2022

