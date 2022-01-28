China’s growing middle class has driven demand for higher quality meat such as pork varieties from the Iberian Peninsula. Photo: AFP
China’s middle class is developing a taste for high-end meat, sending imports surging
- China’s growing middle class and greater consumer awareness about the origins of food have driven up demand for higher quality meat
- In the first 10 months of 2021, sales of Spanish cured hams and shoulders grew more than 32.96 per cent in value to be worth 17.35 million euros (US$19.6 million)
Topic | China Trends
China’s growing middle class has driven demand for higher quality meat such as pork varieties from the Iberian Peninsula. Photo: AFP