China’s growing middle class has driven demand for higher quality meat such as pork varieties from the Iberian Peninsula. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s middle class is developing a taste for high-end meat, sending imports surging

  • China’s growing middle class and greater consumer awareness about the origins of food have driven up demand for higher quality meat
  • In the first 10 months of 2021, sales of Spanish cured hams and shoulders grew more than 32.96 per cent in value to be worth 17.35 million euros (US$19.6 million)

Luna Sun
Updated: 1:06pm, 28 Jan, 2022

