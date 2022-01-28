While the global shipping network is no stranger to delays and shocks around the Lunar New Year, supply-chain disruptions are expected to be worse than usual during the upcoming holiday. Photo: Xinhua
While the global shipping network is no stranger to delays and shocks around the Lunar New Year, supply-chain disruptions are expected to be worse than usual during the upcoming holiday. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

Lunar New Year lull to make supply chain ‘even worse’ amid factory closures, port delays in China

  • Start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February and the possibility of power cuts are further clouding the ability of manufacturers to predict output levels
  • Industry expert says major problem facing global supply chain is that there is no time to recover before next shock hits

Topic |   China trade
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 12:00am, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
While the global shipping network is no stranger to delays and shocks around the Lunar New Year, supply-chain disruptions are expected to be worse than usual during the upcoming holiday. Photo: Xinhua
While the global shipping network is no stranger to delays and shocks around the Lunar New Year, supply-chain disruptions are expected to be worse than usual during the upcoming holiday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE